Well known stud sheep breeders call time on family farm

Well known sheep breeders the McCartney family are selling their original family farm near Ballarat after more than 100 years of ownership.
Rob and Lynne McCartney hold annual Poll Dorset and Southdown ram sales at Yentrac at Burrumbeet and also at their Tatura property.
Their sheep are also regular show winners.
A public auction will be held at the Burrumbeet Soldiers Memorial Hall on July 29 at 2pm.
No suggested price range has been provided for the sale.
Yentrac in total includes 398 hectares (984 acres).
But up for auction will be three lots:
Home 138ha (341ac), Ercildoune 91ha (225ac) and The Flat 169ha (418ac).
Yentrac is described as a prime cropping and grazing property in a highly regarded district.
The first lot, the home block, has been owned by the McCartney's for more than a century.
The property is about 33km from Ballarat and across the Western Freeway from Lake Buruumbeet.
Yentrac has a mix of solar and powered bores, rainwater and numerous surface dams servicing the property.
It also sits in a secure 635mm-685mm rainfall district.
The sale includes the four-bedroom home, two-stand shearing shed and large undercover sheepyards.
There are a number of other sheds, cattle yards, crush, silos and dams on the lots.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Rural Property Sean Simpson 0418 320335 or Bram Gunn 0400 683222.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
