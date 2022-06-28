Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI drops another 35c but good seasons should keep the fall in check

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated June 28 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYCI's downward run continues but there is no panic

THE dazzle has come off the young cattle market as supply has ramped up but agents and analysts agree there is enough feed in paddocks, and money in producer's pockets, to keep the downside in check.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.