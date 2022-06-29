Some fairly unique offerings have come up for sale across South Australia this winter - how about owning your own lake?
A freshwater lake, or swamp as it is referred to locally, is on the market just out of Port Lincoln on the lower EP.
But if you are looking for peace and quiet, this is probably the wrong spot for you.
You would have to share your purchase with the world.
Big Swamp Station presides over 475 hectares (1174 acres) across four freehold titles.
Agent Shane Merchant from Kemp Real Estate said there was no suggested price guide from the property "due to its uniqueness".
Mr Merchant did believe the selling price would be several million dollars.
"We believe it will appeal to a lifestyle/business minded buyer with its huge natural resource, stunning age old gums and tranquil setting with so many potential uses."
This wetland attracts global interest and is on the bucket list of many twitchers.
Buy the station and you automatically become custodian to one of the largest populations of rare, endangered and common birds and animals in SA.
It is divided into three natural basins.
The central basin wetland has permanent water, while water in the north and south basins are temporary.
Big Swamp is on the Flinders Highway just 10 minutes from Port Lincoln.
A bird hide overlooks the central basin in a small area which is accessible to the public.
That access comes from the Flinders Highway where it crosses a causeway between the central and northern basins, opposite McFarlane Road.
Big Swamp has been identified as a wetland of national significance and is a "recognised" and will likely in the future be adopted as a RAMSAR or world-class sanctuary.
There are a number of different habitats - sedgeland (with smooth cutting-grass) and woodland dominated by River Red Gum.
Ninety different species of birds have been recorded there including geese, ducks, egrets and herons.
Agents say the property has many possible uses such as eco tourism.
Viticulture, horticulture and other forms are agriculture are also possible on the cleared country surrounding the lake.
Big swamp is a unique eco system with well watered red gum forests and billabongs providing safe breeding habitat for yabbies, tortoise, frogs, native fish and one of the highest populations of invertebrates recorded on the peninsula.
Overlooking this important wetland is a large, historic Victorian stone homestead with pine floors and high ceilings.
The property also has numerous sheds and an early settlers stone cottage ripe to transform into a AirBnB.
Previous owners have utilised water from the lake to irrigate the arable land as well as a solar pump to tap into the underground water.
Used for 30 years to graze sheep and cattle, with pasture improvements and a garlic crop, the property has mostly new fences and three phase power.
For more information on the expressions of interest campaign closing on August 17 contact Steve Kemp on 0418 837075 or Shane Merchant on 0429 778698.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
