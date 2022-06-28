Farm Online

Bulahdelah Mid-North Coast bee eradication zones after mites discovered

By Liv Casben and Tracey Ferrier
Updated June 28 2022 - 11:28pm, first published 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Mid-North Coast bee eradication zones after mites discovered

Further biosecurity zones have been set up in NSW as authorities race to control the deadly varroa mite threatening the honey bee industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.