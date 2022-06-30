It's not just cropping land making sale price records, a small patch of cattle country in the King Valley has sold for $6486 an acre.
This high country valley in Victoria comprising 186 acres (75 hectares) has sold for $1.2 million.
Advertisement
To be fair, it was choice grazing country in a high rainfall area and when the agents say it's in a well-held area, that is certainly true of the Whitfield region.
Just 10 minutes from Whitfield, the land ran along a sheltered valley floor complete with its own creek.
MORE READING: Buy your own private lake and share it with the world.
The property is broken into three main paddocks.
Although recent history has been all about cattle grazing the block does provide opportunities for horticulture, tourism, recreation and hunting.
And what an outlook for building a home on it.
The land has been enjoying a good season so the new buyer can be assured of good stock feed in coming months.
The property was sold by Nutrien Harcourts.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.