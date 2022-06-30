Farm Online
Asparagopsis now commercially available to livestock producers

June 30 2022 - 2:00am
Asparagopsis feed supplements start rolling off the shelves

Lowering methane emissions through the use of Asparagopsis seaweed as a feed supplement has become a reality, following its first commercial sale earlier this month, according to Meat & Livestock Australia and FutureFeed.

