German settlers left their mark right across Australia but likely no more so than in South Australia.
One of their early cottages is for sale in the postcard-perfect hamlet of Bethany in the state's famous Barossa Valley.
It is a rare opportunity to secure two 1920's cottages and an original old German settlers cottage (circa 1840's) all oozing character and charm on a whopping 13 hectares (33 acres) of land.
Listed for an onsite public auction on July 27 at 10.30am, agents from Homburg Real Estate haven't provided an expected price range but pointed out the listed property valuation is $1 million.
The agents also believe the auction will be hotly contested.
Bethany is a German name, although it was Anglicised, as were many other South Australian towns during World War One.
Famously, 28 Lutheran families arrived to settle the area in 1842 and called it Neuschlesien (New Silesia).
They mostly came to the new colonies in south to escape religious persecution back at home and at the sponsorship of one of the founders of South Australia, George Fife Angus.
This first town was called Bethanian which was a German version of Bethlehem. Today's population is about 150.
It is believed some of the first wines in the Barossa were produced in Bethany which still has some well known wineries in the district.
On offer here is a big piece of land in the heart of the Barossa but also one of the original German cottages.
The new owner could either choose to renovate one of the buildings or pick one of many other sites for a new home.
Agents also suggest it would be perfect spot for a B&B or a weekend retreat - just 70km north-east of Adelaide near the towns of Tanunda and Nuriootpa.
"Opportunities to purchase properties like this one are becoming once in a lifetime," agents say.
For more information contact David Braunack on 0418 841349 or Polly Schulz on 0402 080503 at Homburg Real Estate.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
