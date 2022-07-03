Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Saputo continue farmgate milk price rises, offering $9.40/kg MS

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LATEST RISE: Saputo is the latest to increase their farmgate milk price, offering $9.40/kg MS on Wednesday.

Milk processors have continued to scramble over confirming milk supply, with another increase announced by major supplier Saputo on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.