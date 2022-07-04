Estimated wheat production of 30.5 million tonnes is a year-on-year decline of 21pc but remains 17pc above average. Due to a combination of reduced planted area and lower yields, barley production is forecast to decline 24pc year-on-year to around average at 10.6m tonnes. Most states have had a favourable start to the season, but there are areas of concern in northern NSW, where excess rainfall has caused waterlogging. Combined with strong export demand and high global prices, this provides an excellent outlook for cropping.