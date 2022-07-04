Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers still riding wave of high commodity prices: Rural Bank

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 4 2022 - 8:51pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG OUTLOOK: The second half of 2022 holds plenty of promise for key agricultural commodities, according to the Rural Bank Australian Agriculture Mid-year Outlook Report.

FARMERS and graziers will continue to ride the wave of strong commodity prices and excellent seasonal conditions into the back half of the year, with production upticks finally starting to show up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.