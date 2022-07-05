Nutrition experts say happy cows gain more weight.
Chances are the owner of those cows might also have a smile as they contemplate the outlook of this breathtaking fattening block on the high rainfall Fleurieu Peninsula.
Advertisement
What a view.
Agents expect offers of above $1.25 million for this prime grazing country across 51 hectares (126 acres).
A 360-degree spin takes in sweeping rural vistas, the shores of Normanville and Kangaroo Island.
Agents from Raine and Horne say you can even see the Yorke Peninsula on a clear day.
While cattle enjoy this amazing outlook today, the new buyer might have a chat with the local council about building some homes on the farm block as well.
This is Carrickalinga, about 60 kilometres south of Adelaide.
The land presents a mix of terrain varying from heavy clean country suitable for hay and cropping through to some steeper grazing country with a spring fed creek, soaks, and plenty for feed.
It is fenced in seven paddocks with a raceway leading to steel cattle yards complete with loading ramp.
For more information contact Paul Clifford at Raine and Horne on 0427 796144.
MORE READING: Share your private lake with plenty of global fans.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.