Avonlea Rival Ruth named champion cow at the 2022 Victorian Winter Fair in Bendigo

By Jon Holland
July 7 2022 - 8:00am
When the five-year-old Holstein, Avonlea Rival Ruth, was named champion cow at the Victorian Winter Fair in Bendigo, it was the third consecutive senior champion win for brothers Drew and Glen Gordon of Gorbro Holsteins.

