You know a family loves their farm they are not willing to part with all of it when it comes time to retire.
That's just what is happening on a big grazing property just east of Ceduna on the edge of the Nullarbor.
After half a century of blood, sweat and tears at 113 Nurka Road, it is time to hang up the hat and offer up 5809 hectares (14,354 acres) of their farm for sale.
With a suggested selling price of $1.5 million-$2 million, the expressions of interest campaign closes on August 5.
The owners are hanging onto just nine hectares, the house block, so they can continue living in this remote country at Maltee.
It is said Ceduna means "a place to sit down and rest" anyway.
Motorists heading west from the town know this well already, it's the last major stop before crossing the Nullarbor Plain to the west.
The present owners want to keep their house and sheds, their work is done.
The farm consists of arable cropping acres, grazing country and plenty of scrub.
The land is well cleared and fenced.
This large property is considered to be in two major sections:
Section 5, Hundred of Chillundie - total area is 4143 acres (less the house block to be subdivided off).
It consists of arable 2467 acres, 415 acres of grazing and 1267 acres of scrub.
The land is divided into 12 paddocks, all with mains water access.
There is complete public road access around the entire block. No improvements.
The second big piece is Sections 3,7,8,9 and Lot 100, Hundred of Pethick with a total area is 10,212 acres.
It consists of arable 4248 acres, grazing 343 acres and 5621 acres of scrub.
The land here is split into 14 paddocks with nine holding tanks and all with mains water access.
Road access is via Marchant Road, which ends at the Pethick blocks.
Improvements include a 7m x 7m super shed and two 100 bag silos.
There is a crutching hut and meshed-fence sheep yards.
The fencing is considered good for Merino stock.
The northern dog fence boundary fence is currently being renewed.
Vegetation on this block includes remnant scrub Mallee, Ti tree and Spinifex. Soil type is sandy loam.
The property carries up to 2000 sheep with some light cropping operations.
Contact Elaine Seal from Elders Real Estate on 0428 400210 to request an inspection or for more information.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
