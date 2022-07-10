Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

FMB outbreak in Bali "changes the game"

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
July 10 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIT PAUSE: The impact on the wool industry and the broader wool supply chain would be as profound as it would be on the livestock supply chain.

A foot and mouth disease incursion in Australia would cause an immediate national livestock standstill, and that would include wool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristen Frost

Kristen Frost

National Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.