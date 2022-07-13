The value of yearly new tractor sales in Australia has hit $2 billion, smashing records in the process.
Many dealers reported 2021 was their best year on record for tractor sales, with 17,090 tractors delivered across the nation.
This was a 25pc increase on 2020 and it was the eleventh year in a row where national sales surpassed the 10,000-unit mark.
The results were revealed in the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia's annual State of The Industry Report, which delves into tractor and machinery sales at a granular level.
The document is produced by data analytics business Agriview, who reported actual tractor sales may have been closer to 19,500 when small companies that don't supply data to the statistical sales service were taken into account.
Across the agricultural machinery market, turnover reached almost $5.2b last year.
Harvester sales broke the 1000-unit barrier for the first time since 2012, with the 1081 machines delivered worth $917 million. It was a 61pc turnaround for the sector, which sold 672 units a year earlier.
The self-propelled sprayer market was up 33pc to be worth an estimated $600m.
Tillage and seeding equipment experienced a year-on-year increase, up 40pc to reach an estimated $400m.
There were decreases in some reporting categories, with baler sales down 36pc to finish just under $117m while hay tools sales dipped 13pc with just over $100m sold.
Shipping delays heavily affected the sale of windrowers, with 65 units delivered. This was a 43pc decrease on 2020 and the market was worth just under $25m.
According to Agriview managing director Alan Kirsten, demand for machinery, particularly tractors, reached levels not seen since the late 1970s and early to mid 1980s.
"Between 1979 and 1985 there was a seven-year run of 10,000 plus tractor sales, it peaked in 1981 when 15,700 tractors were sold," Mr Kirsten said.
"It would take another 23 years before we entered another period of 10,000 plus tractor markets, which started in 2011 and we basically haven't looked back since, with the market peaking in 2021 with 17,090 tractors sold."
Mr Kirsten said it was interesting to note that in 1981 there were approximately 2500 dealers across the country, equating to an average of 6.3 tractors sold per outlet.
In 2021 there were 663 outlets, equating to a 25.8 tractors per outlet average.
Demand for tractors was sky-high from the north to the south of the state and sales were up 23pc on the year prior.
All up 3649 units were delivered, making it the second time the state has surpassed the 3000-unit level in the past 33 years.
There was a sizable turnaround in the 200 horsepower-plus category, which lifted 81pc on 2020 figures.
Sales were strong in the under 60hp, 60 to 100hp and 100 to 200hp categories, up 13pc, 33pc and 15pc, respectively.
The push to build northern Australia translated to tractor sales and it was the region's best result on record with 772 tractors delivered last year.
It was the best year on record for sales in Atherton, Cairns, Townsville, Ayr and Bowen.
Sales in the Mackay region lifted 25pc with 262 tractors delivered and it was the best year on record for the city of Mackay.
Similarly there was a 19pc increase in sales in central Queensland with 300 new tractors delivered.
Emerald and Rockhampton also reported their best year of sales, up 58pc and 16pc respectively year-on-year.
It was a record-breaking year in the Burnett as well with 640 new tractors delivered in the region.
The four selling centres in the region all reported their best year on record with sales up 30pc in Bundaberg, 61pc in Gympie, 8pc in Gayndah and 90pc in Kingaroy.
In the south west, which stretches from Toowoomba down to NSW and across to the Northern Territory border, there were 587 tractors delivered.
Chinchilla reported its best year on record and was up 45pc on the year prior.
Warwick also reported its best year, up 49pc on 2020, and fellow southern Downs town Stanthorpe was up 13pc.
Sales in St George soared by 95pc, Goondiwindi was up 52pc, Toowoomba lifted 22pc and Dalby was up 31pc.
Roma was the only town in the region to report a dip in sales and was down 21pc on the year prior.
For only the second time in history, sales in the Brisbane region exceeded the 1000-unit mark.
The Brisbane region takes in the Scenic Rim, Lockyer and Brisbane valleys and the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast hinterlands.
There were 1088 tractors delivered, marking a 15pc increase on 2020. This increase was driven by strong demand in the 60 to 100hp segment.
Boonah, Gatton, Brisbane, Ipswich and Caboolture had their best year on record and sales were up 15pc, 24pc, 7pc, 29pc and 31pc, respectively.
Smashing its yearly record and dominating sales across the states in the process was NSW.
There were 5442 new tractors delivered in 2021, which was a 39pc increase on the year prior and a 64pc increase on the state's previous 10-year average.
Record demand was witnessed across all power segments.
Year-on-year growth of 14pc was recorded in the under 60hp market and there was a 50pc increase in the 60 to 100hp segment.
Sales in the 100 to 200hp category increased 45pc and capping it off was a 109pc increase in sales in the 200hp-plus market.
In the north coast region deliveries crossed the 1000-unit threshold for the first time and 1091 tractors were sold.
For Coffs Harbour, Taree, Lismore and Wauchope it was the best year on record and sales increased 21pc, 44pc, 30pc and 17pc on 2020 figures.
In the north and north west region there was an 80pc increase in sales on 2021 with 844 units delivered.
It was a record-breaking year in Inverell, Tamworth, Dubbo, Gunnedah, Mudgee and Quirindi with sales increasing 70pc, 46pc, 123pc, 200pc, 44pc and 100pc, respectively.
Armidale, Narrabri, Moree, Nyngan and Walgett all recorded solid yearly increases of 16pc, 73pc, 79pc, 159pc and 135pc, respectively.
In the Hunter Valley all areas had their best result on record.
Sales in Gloucester were up 55pc, lifted 29pc in Newcastle and rose 45pc in Maitland year-on-year.
Singleton sales increased 51pc and Muswellbrook sales increased 26pc.
Across the region sales increased 40pc on 2020 and 620 new tractors were delivered.
Strong gains were reported in the Sydney region with 537 units delivered, marking a rise of 22pc on the year prior.
For the first time on record, the central west region absorbed more than 500 units in a single year.
The sale of 584 tractors was a 57pc increase on 2020 figures.
Stellar outcomes were achieved in Cowra, Forbes and Parkes, with sales increasing 52pc, 55pc and 8pc, respectively.
Sales lifted 41pc in Orange, 29pc in Grenfell and a hefty 141pc in West Wyalong.
South coast/Tablelands sales increased 35pc on 2020 thanks to the sale of 746 tractors. It was also a record result for the region.
Queanbeyan, Goulburn, Moss Vale and Young celebrated their best year of sales with figures up 44pc, 40pc, 28pc and 81pc on the year prior.
Sales in Wollongong increased 143pc, however there was a 10pc dip at Bega.
The Riverina region was also celebrating after it sold more than 1000 units in a single year for the first time.
The 1020 tractors sold was well above the previous 10-year average of 617.
For Albury, Wagga, Wentworth and Deniliquin it was the best year on record. These centres reported respective year-on-year increases of 63pc, 74pc, 39pc and 48pc.
Records continued to fall over the border in Victoria, which cracked the 4000 units sold in a single year mark for the first time.
The 4226 tractors delivered was a 14pc increase on the year prior and double digit gains were reported in all power segments.
There was a 13pc increase in the under 60hp market and a 23pc year-on-year lift in the 60 to 100hp bracket.
Sales in the 100 to 200hp category grew 10pc while a 23pc increase was recorded in the 200hp-plus market.
In the Goulburn/north east region the 815 tractors delivered marked a 34pc increase in demand.
Seven of the eight areas in the region achieved their best year on record.
Year-on-year sales in Cobram, Kyabram, Wodonga and Echuca increased by 46pc, 24pc, 54pc and 19pc, respectively.
Shepparton, Euroa and Wangaratta reported gains of 3pc, 20pc and 35pc, respectively.
For the fifth year in a row the Mallee/Loddon region sold more than 600 units.
It was the best year on record for Bendigo, Kyneton, Wycheproof, Kerang and Ouyen. The selling centres reported yearly increases of 27pc, 20pc, 50pc, 27pc and 100pc, respectively.
However, a 43pc fall was recorded at Swan Hill, Mildura figures dipped 1pc and there was no change at Boort.
The Wimmera market rebounded in 2021 and was up 19pc on the year prior with 199 new tractors delivered.
It was the best year on record for the smaller selling centres of Hopetoun, St Arnaud, Horsham and Warracknabeal. They reported increases of 60pc, 57pc, 16pc and 47pc, respectively.
Record demand was witnessed across all power segments in the Gippsland region, where 757 new tractors were delivered.
Bairnsdale, Morwell and Foster recorded year-on-year increases of 34pc, 26pc and 23pc, respectively.
Lifts of 14pc, 10pc and 9pc were witnessed at Sale, Korumburra and Warragul.
Hot on Gippsland's heels was the Melbourne region where 709 units were delivered.
This was an 11pc lift on 2020 figures and it was the best year on record for the city of Melbourne, with sales up 28pc, and Pakenham, where sales lifted 1pc.
The market gardens district of Werribee witnessed an 18pc increase while sales also rose by 19pc and 13pc in Yarra Glen and Whittlesea.
More than 1000 tractors were sold in a single year for the first time in western Victoria.
The region recorded an 18pc year-on-year uptick thanks to the delivery of 1085 machines.
It was the best year on record in Ballarat, Hamilton, Mortlake and Geelong. The selling centres reported yearly increases of 36pc, 36pc, 3pc and 19pc, respectively.
Even though Colac experienced an 8pc dip it was still the second best year on record for the town.
There were 704 tractors delivered across the ditch in Tasmania in 2021.
This was a 22pc increase on the year prior and was up 83pc on the previous 10-year average of 384 units.
Sales in the under 60hp market increased by 38pc, the 60 to 100hp market lifted 14pc and the 100 to 200hp category was up 20pc.
The usually low volume 200hp-plus category in the state was down 13pc on 2020 figures.
In the capital of Hobart sales were up 38pc, sales in Launceston increased 32pc and the Burnie market was up by just 1pc.
Records tumbled in South Australia with 1359 new tractors delivered in 2021, a 16pc lift on the year prior.
This growth was driven by the strong 60 to 100hp segment, which grew 14pc year-on-year.
Sales in the 100 to 200hp category lifted 27pc while the 200hp-plus market increased 24pc.
The delivery of two extra units was all it took to break the state's record in the under 60hp segment and maintain the sales achieved in 2020.
Kicking off the run of records in the state was the Mallee/Riverland, which increased sales by 20pc on the year prior thanks to the delivery of 272 new tractors.
It was a record year of sales in Mannum, up 62pc on the year prior, and sales in Pinnaroo lifted 79pc. Murray Bridge held firm on 2020 levels.
The south east also broke records with sales exceeding 300 units for the first time.
There were 316 new tractors delivered in 2021 and the growth was driven by demand in the 100 to 200hp segment.
It was the best year on record for Mount Gambier, with sales up 21pc year-on-year.
Sales increased 12pc in Naracoorte, however they dropped by 11pc and 14pc in Bordertown and Meningie.
The greatest number of tractors delivered in the state was in the Adelaide region, with 472 new tractors sold, marking an 8pc increase on 2020.
While it was the best year on record for Lobethal and Strathalbyn, which were up 13pc and 37pc year-on-year, falls of 29pc and 40pc were witnessed at Gawler and Kingscote.
North/Yorke dealerships reported 198 new tractors were delivered in the region, a 30pc increase on 2020.
Clare and Saddleworth celebrated their best year on record, with sales up 28pc and 46pc on the year prior. Upper North and Kadina also witness lifts of 45pc and 32pc, respectively.
The Eyre Peninsula market rebounded strongly with 101 units sold to break the region's record.
This was a 40pc lift on 2020 and growth was seen across all power segments.
Demand in Tumby Bay increased 25pc and the Wudinna area bounced back to record a 108pc increase in sales compared to 2020.
There were 139 new tractors delivered in the Northern Territory last year, falling just one unit shy of the record result of 140 sold in 2012.
This result was a 25pc increase on the year prior.
The under 60hp market lifted 18pc and sales in the 60 to 100hp market were up 40pc.
There was a 7pc rise in the 100 to 200hp market while there were just two units delivered in the 200hp-plus segment.
Sales in Western Australia were 39pc above the state's 10-year average and a record 1571 units were delivered.
It has been a big period of growth in the state, with sales exceeding the 1000-unit mark every year for the past decade.
In the under 60hp market there was a 27pc lift year-on-year and a 35pc gain in the 60 to 100hp segment.
Sales in the 100 to 200hp category were up 24pc and the 200hp-plus market recorded a sizable increase of 47pc.
After a poor year in 2020, sales bounced back in the northern region to hit a record of 175 new tractors delivered.
It was the best year on record in Geraldton and sales were up 89pc on 2020 figures.
There was a whopping 233pc increase in both Carnarvon and Morawa.
Sales were up 73pc in Kununurra but dropped 20pc in Port Hedland.
It was also a record year in the Midlands region with 275 new tractors delivered, marking a 38pc increase on 2020.
This was the best year on record for four of the nine areas in the region.
Bindoon, Kellerberrin, Mukinbudin and Quairading were celebrating this record after posting sales increases of 75pc, 29pc, 67pc and 8pc, respectively.
It was also the best performance seen in the southern market with 393 tractors delivered.
Records were broken in Albany, Esperance and Katanning and sales lifted 31pc, 49pc and 6pc year-on-year.
Narrogin and Kulin also had a solid year with sales up 36pc and 171pc, respectively.
In the Perth region sales increased 23pc year-on-year with 298 units delivered.
Records tumbled in the south west following the delivery of 430 tractors.
It was the first time the region has sold more than 400 units in a year.
All selling centres in the region had their best year on record; Boyup Brook, Waroona, Bunbury, Witchcliffe and Manjimup year-on-year sales increased 10pc, 5pc, 14pc, 29pc and 31pc, respectively.
