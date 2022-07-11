Farm Online
Tractor sales up 18 per cent across Australia in June

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
Spending spree: Tractor sales nationally in June were up 18 per cent on the same month last year.

A rush of farmers making use of the federal government's temporary full expensing program has bolstered tractor sales, which are now tracking in line with 2021 figures.

