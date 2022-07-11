A rush of farmers making use of the federal government's temporary full expensing program has bolstered tractor sales, which are now tracking in line with 2021 figures.
Leading the charge was the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with sales up 56 per cent and 55pc on the same month last year.
Advertisement
The increase in WA was mainly due to the further arrival of large horsepower machines and sales in the state are now sitting 6pc behind for the year-to-date.
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia executive director Gary Northover said June tractor sales nationally were up 18pc on the same month last year.
"As we have been reporting for some months now, the industry's ability to deliver tractors in such large quantities is due to the regular forward ordering that has been occurring for two years now in anticipation of supply challenges," Mr Northover said.
"The fact remains that if a farmer wants a specific 'bespoke' tractor ordered from the factory then delivery will be at least 12 months.
"Most dealers now are resisting taking forward orders because of the uncertainty surrounding supply, combined with the price movements that are beginning to occur across the board."
Read more:
Sales in NSW lifted 23pc to sit 2pc behind last year, while sales in Queensland were up 19pc for the month and sitting 7pc ahead for the year-to-date.
In Victoria sales were up 10pc for the month due to the supply of small horsepower units and finished 2pc ahead for the year-to-date.
South Australian sales were even for the month and figures dipped 5pc in Tasmania.
The small under 30 kilowatt (40hp) category performed strongly, up 37pc to sit 8pc ahead for the year-to-date.
Sales in the 30 to 75kw (40 to 100hp) range increased 3pc for the month to remain 4pc ahead for the year-to-date.
The 75 to 150kw (100 to 200hp) category lifted again, up 6pc for the month to finish 4pc behind for the year-to-date.
Mr Northover said the stand out category was the large 150kw (200hp) plus range, which was 54pc ahead of June 2021 figures but finished 12pc behind for the year-to-date.
He said harvester sales were beginning to occur and there was every expectation of another 1000 plus year as the renewal of fleets depleted by the drought continues,
Baler sales turned around in June to finish 3pc behind last year and sales of out-front mowers were down by 39pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.