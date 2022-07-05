Farm Online
Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference returns on July 20

Melody Labinsky
Melody Labinsky
July 5 2022 - 12:00am
Machinery matters: The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia is holding its conference at Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, on July 20.

Australia's leading machinery dealers and manufacturers are coming together to examine how they can help farmers reach agriculture's $100 billion value by 2030 goal.

