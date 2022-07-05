Australia's leading machinery dealers and manufacturers are coming together to examine how they can help farmers reach agriculture's $100 billion value by 2030 goal.
The Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia's conference is returning on July 20 after a two-year coronavirus restriction induced hiatus.
The theme of this year's event is Towards 2030 with National Farmers' Federation CEO Tony Mahar delivering they keynote address.
Other speakers include Australian Competition and Consumer Commission deputy chairman Mick Keogh and Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said the association felt it was important to hear from speakers like Mr Mahar and Mr Keogh about activities impacting the machinery sector.
"One of the important things we've been seeking to do better at is aligning with what our customers are telling us," Mr Northover said.
"So if the NFF has a target of $100 billion by 2030 then that has very important implications for the suppliers of machinery.
"We think it's a great opportunity to better understand what that means, what it might mean for machinery people and to get on board."
Event sponsors are also teed up to make presentations on the second-hand machinery market, media insights and shipping issues.
Mr Northover said this was an important way of maximising relationships with sponsors for the benefit of members.
Also taking place will be the announcement of the John Ciavarella scholarship recipient.
The scholarship aims to highlight career opportunities within the farm machinery sector in Australia and is co-funded by the TMA and Macdon.
Mr Northover said the group had been pleasantly surprised by the demand for tickets so far.
"We feel there's a number of people out there that have missed being out and about during the COVID period and are looking to make up for it," he said.
The conference will take place at Hyatt Place Melbourne, Essendon Fields, and ticket sales close on July 15.
