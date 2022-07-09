Farm Online
Michael Scuderi taking off this season's cane crop with new Case IH Austoft 8010

July 9 2022 - 12:00am
Red rocket: Contract harvester Michael Scuderi bought a new Case IH Austoft 8010 earlier this year.

Persistent rain may have delayed the cane crush in some regions but expectations of higher-than-normal yields have given North Queensland farmers a sense of optimism.

