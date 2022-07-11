Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Negative IOD pattern gaining strength

By Ben Domensino, Weatherzone
Updated July 11 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology's three month outlook from August to October 2022. Source: www.bom.gov.au

The Indian Ocean Dipole index has just reached its most negative value since 2016, increasing the likelihood of wet weather over southeastern Australia in the coming months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.