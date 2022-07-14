Buy a bee: Rural Aid launch fundraiser in the wake of Varroa mite

RURAL Aid has launched a fundraising campaign to support beekeepers across the nation watching the Varroa mite outbreak unfold.
Since the parasite was first discovered in Newcastle, it has been found in the Mid-North Coast and North-West NSW. More than 1500 hives have been destroyed and more than 15 million bees have been euthanised.
Advertisement
Authorities believe eradication is still possible, but efforts have been hampered by the recent floods.
The Buy a Bee campaign will provide beekeepers and their families with free counselling through Rural Aid's nation-wide team of qualified counsellors.
READ MORE
\Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said the situation was volatile and distressing for beekeepers across the country, who were under a heavy mental strain.
"Beekeepers are in an awful state right now as they anxiously wait for news on how far the Varroa destructor mite has spread," Mr Warlters said.
"The DPI has identified mental health strain as the biggest issue currently facing these primary producers. Rural Aid is proud to be able to offer beekeepers immediate assistance in this area."
Rural Aid is also supporting its affected beekeepers with financial assistance in the form of $500 pre-paid Visa cards.
Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chairman Stephen Targett said the start of the pollination season was just weeks away, but NSW hives were still under standstill orders.
"Without urgent support, some of our beekeepers will struggle to survive financially," Mr Targett said.
"We are calling on the public to back our beekeepers now, not just for their sake, but for the sake of Australia's entire agricultural and food production industries.
"The contribution of honey bees to agriculture in Australia through pollination services is estimated at up to $20 billion, which demonstrates what an enormous threat this crisis poses to our industry."
Donations can be made at ruralaid.org.au/hiveaid. Beekeepers who aren't already registered with Rural Aid can do so at faa.ruralaid.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.