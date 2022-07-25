Farm Online
Home/Property

Owners have managed to keep this hidden farm under wraps for five generations

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated July 25 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
REMOTE FARM: A clearing in the wilderness of the Brisbane Ranges - this long-held family farm is being offered for sale for the first time since 1877. Pictures: Charles Stewart.

Little wonder five generations of the same family has hung onto this unique grazing property hidden away in the Brisbane Ranges north of Geelong.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

