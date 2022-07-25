Little wonder five generations of the same family has hung onto this unique grazing property hidden away in the Brisbane Ranges north of Geelong.
Long Gully is a rare blend of working farm plus secret valleys and gullies with loads of natural bush left intact on 583 hectares (1440 acres).
It's not often you see a farm in this secluded part of the world offered for sale.
It is also a remarkable offering when you consider the family first settled here in 1877.
After all the Hentys only lobbed at Portland a generation earlier.
Given the demand for lifestyle blocks anywhere within an hour of Melbourne it will come under the attention of tree changers as well as neighbouring farmers despite its size.
Long Gully has been a productive piece of grazing country raising sheep and cattle over almost a century and a half.
With four road frontages it is in a highly regarded location near Anakie with pastoral history scattered about the property as you might expect giving the passing of all this time.
The cleverly retained bush covers about 60 per cent of the property with the balance of usable grazing country catering to grazing.
Bordering the national park, the low-lying ranges host Victoria's best wildflower habitat where its unusual geology has preserved plants which have long since vanished from other areas of the state.
Only 6.5km to Anakie or 3.5km from the former gold rush town of Steiglitz, the farm is 40km north of Geelong and about an hour from Melbourne.
It has six gated access points to add to the overall privacy of the block.
Long Gully is divided into six paddocks with 11 strategically placed dams, unpowered woolshed (circa 1920's) and hayshed/machinery shed (circa 1930's).
The expressions of interest campaign from Charles Stewart agent Andrew Rice (0457 105500) closes on August 24.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
