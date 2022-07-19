Farm Online
Home/Beef

EYCI dips to 969c but agents insist it's not purely FMD driven

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 19 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle prices still sliding but it's not panic stations

YOUNG cattle prices continue to slide significantly but it's not purely driven by concern around foot and mouth disease, agents and analysts report.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.