A reliable income from Victorian's green triangle is offered to entice buyers with a plantation sale in the south-west.
More than $5000 an acre is the starting price for Sleatbank Plantation which takes in 1035 hectares (2560 acres) at Yulecart.
Advertisement
The plantation is just 15km west of Hamilton but more importantly for the forestry companies it is just 77km from Portland.
The plantation failed to sell at auction in September last year but is this time being offered through an expressions of interest campaign through Southern Grampians Livestock and Real Estate.
The plantation sits on five titles on a number of allotments.
MORE READING: Irrigated lucerne block makes $7340 an acre.
Across the plantation, 435ha is already leased until 2023 and about 600ha is leased to 2031.
The returns from that second lease rise by the CPI during the length of the agreement.
Agents say the parcels are leased to "a reputable plantation company".
For more information contact Heath Templeton on 0408 368370.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.