Farm Online
Home/Property

Picture perfect forest farm attracts lifestyle buyer interest as well

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's early days of the marketing campaign and already buyer interest in Wirratunga, a substantial lifestyle and grazing property on the border of the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills, is said to be "immense".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.