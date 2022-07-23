It's early days of the marketing campaign and already buyer interest in Wirratunga, a substantial lifestyle and grazing property on the border of the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills, is said to be "immense".
Agents from Colliers say they are already "fielding significant enquiry from a broad segment of the market" for the choice 68 hectare (168 acre) block.
Advertisement
Wirratunga is on the south-eastern border of the Mount Crawford Forest, about an hour from Adelaide.
Featuring a modern homestead, substantial shedding and productive grazing country with ample water, the sale of Wirratunga provides buyers a chance to gain a foothold into this tightly held region.
No price range has been offered for the sale.
The homestead, built in 2004, features four bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom, two bathrooms, two living areas and an open plan dining and kitchen with light filled windows.
Warmth throughout the cooler months is provided by a ducted reverse cycle system and pot belly combustion heater in the main living area.
Mr Manuel said: "The property is extremely well located with surrounding amenity. You're a bit spoilt for choice.
MORE READING: New owner promises to get SP Hay up and running.
"Head north and make your way into the Barossa Valley or take a short drive south and immerse yourself in the Adelaide Hills."
He said commuting to work in the city was not out of the question.
"This is an excellent lifestyle opportunity and will appeal to locals, Adelaide based buyers and interstate parties who are either looking for a weekender or to move back permanently and take advantage of the unmatched rural living that Wirratunga offers," Mr Manuel said.
"The property is very well set up for successful and productive grazing, with secure fencing, water infrastructure, shearing shed and high-quality yards."
Expressions of Interest are due on Thursday, August 18. Contact Nick Goode from Colliers on 0430 302825.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.