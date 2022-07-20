A Brisbane-based company has emerged as the new owner of the failed SP Hay operations in South Australia and Western Australia.
AgTrade has bought the SP Hay sites after it went into receivership last year owing creditors about $14 million.
The new owner has been under wraps since Elders Real Estate completed an expressions of interest campaign back in March.
AgTrade, an Australian-owned private company, has promised to return the hay export plants to full operation and create dozens of regional jobs.
SP Hay will be added to the company's animal nutrition division, ThriveAgri, which is expanding its fodder processing and export operations.
AgTrade also bought hay processing and storage assets in Yerecoin WA and Bridgewater in Victoria from Hay Australia earlier this year.
The sale will come as a relief for many local people after it was hinted the group's assets could be split up and sold.
It is still not known whether the sale of three properties formerly owned by failed SP Hay Australia will help all creditors recover their owed money.
Stuart Price's Adelaide-based hay export company is being wound up still owing $14.5 million to many creditors.
Queensland company Fromm Packaging successfully applied to the Brisbane Supreme Court late last year to recover what is believed to be about $200,000 in its unpaid bills.
Besides the factories, SP Hay also built modern high clearance warehouses and associated facilities in Brookton WA and Paskeville SA plus third site in Laura SA.
AgTrade chief executive officer Justin Slaughter said his team was eager to reinvigorate the SA and WA sites, and to support the growth and prosperity of the surrounding communities.
"We know how critically important employment opportunities are to keeping our regional communities thriving and are actively seeking locals to fill a range of positions at the sites," Mr Slaughter said.
Mr Slaughter is the former chairman of the Queensland Livestock Exporters' Association and director of the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council.
"The sites have been closed for nearly nine months, so we are looking forward to engaging local expertise and skills to help us meet our goal of returning to the export market by the end of the year," he said.
With the addition of SP Hay, AgTrade says it is on course to become one of Australia's largest hay exporters, with its production capacity increasing to more than 250,000 tonnes each year.
On the back of AgTrade's Hay Australia acquisition earlier this year, Mr Slaughter said the addition of these sites to their portfolio complements existing livestock operations and allows the company to further connect with local growers and support Australia's agriculture industry.
"Local communities and farmers can have confidence in AgTrade's strong track record developed over almost 50 years in the livestock and global export agribusiness sectors," he said.
"We're proud of the longstanding partnerships we have built within livestock supply chains throughout Australia and look forward to utilising our newly expanded production capabilities to grow these relationships further."
AgTrade's brands include AUSTREX, Paradigm Foods, ThriveAgri and Hay Australia.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
