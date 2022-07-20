Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

With plans to become one of Australia's biggest hay exporters, new owner promises to get SP Hay's plants back working

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:08am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW OWNERS: AgTrade CEO Justin Slaughter with ThriveAgri general manager Charlie Brown say they are pleased to offer job opportunities to local communities following the acquisition of the SP Hay assets. Picture: supplied.

A Brisbane-based company has emerged as the new owner of the failed SP Hay operations in South Australia and Western Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.