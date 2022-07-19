Farm Online
Home/Property

Despite interest rate fears, some incredible house price rises being seen in regional Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING ON: There are still many house bargains in the bush and city are folk are still searching them out, according to the real estate industry.

The search for a dream home far away from the city rat race remains the one constant of the cooling housing market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.