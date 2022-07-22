Farm Online
UK companies win the okay to export 12 raw milk cheeses to Australia

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 22 2022 - 4:00am
SAY CHEESE: One of the UK raw milk cheeses looking to be exported to Australia. Picture: Appleby's.

A deal was signed this week to allow the UK to export 12 raw milk cheeses to Australia.

