Farm Online
Home/Beef

'Australia is still free of foot and mouth': Beef exporters on crisis control

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 21 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FMD fragments do not amount to an incursion

BEEF exporters are frantically attempting to calm concerns among overseas customers about Australia's foot and mouth disease status as misperception, and in fact misinformation, around the relevance of inactive viral fragments found at airports and in retail continue to spread.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.