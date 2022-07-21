LIBERAL leader Peter Dutton has called for the government to temporarily suspend flights to Bali, as foot and mouth disease fragments were discovered at an airport for the second time this week.
But the Agriculture Minister has slammed Mr Dutton and the opposition for "playing politics at the expense of Australia farmers".
Advertisement
Adelaide Airport biosecurity testing detected the viral fragments in an undeclared beef product brought in by a passenger from Indonesia.
READ MORE:
On Wednesday, several products were pulled from the shelves of stores in Melbourne CBD after testing positive for FMD and African swine fever fragments.
In a separate detection, a passenger who recently returned from Indonesia was found with an undeclared beef product that tested positive for FMD viral fragments.
The recent discovery is the ninth time the virus has been detected at the border.
Mr Dutton said the government should convene the national security committee as a matter of urgency.
"I had a briefing yesterday with the chief vet and other officials and I've got to say I was really shocked by what I heard," Mr Dutton said.
The government has resisted calls to ban flights to Indonesia, stating no flight restrictions were placed on other countries where FMD was present.
But Mr Dutton said the disease was "spreading like wildfire" in Indonesia.
"Yes, there's a presence in China and Thailand but it's controlled," Mr Dutton said.
"It's not controlled in Indonesia and given the significant two-way traffic between Bali and Perth and the rest of the country.
"This is potentially catastrophic."
The opposition leader joins a host of other politicians calling for a Indonesia travel ban, including Nationals leader David Littleproud, Barnaby Joyce and Karen Andrews.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has so far ruled out a travel ban for a number of reasons, including the damage it would cause to international and trade relations with Indonesia.
Mr Watt slammed the opposition for "playing politics" and pointed out many within the red meat industry believed suspending flights was a step too far.
"It's really disappointing to see the former agriculture minister [Mr Littleproud] and other members of the opposition calling for border bands, knowing full well the damage that would cause to agricultural trade to Indonesia," Mr Watt said.
Advertisement
"Farm leaders have overwhelmingly said no to a travel ban. They don't support it and they don't want to jeopardise trade with Indonesia.
"This is just politics, the opposition is playing politics at the expense of Australian farmers."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.