Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Subway sends 'wrong message' by paying undeclared sandwich fine, says red meat boss

Updated July 22 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Subway slammed for paying undeclared sandwich fine as new biosecurity measures are announced

Australia's red meat and livestock leaders say fast-food restaurant chain Subway must apologise for making a mockery of Australia biosecurity laws.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.