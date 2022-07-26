Take your pick for how you plan the future of windy Stewarts between Beaufort and Ararat.
It already has a bit of everything.
Wind turbines, timber plantations, tourism and investment potential and, oh yes, it's also a working farm.
The 311 hectare (768 acre) block has been carrying beef and sheep with a bit of cropping thrown in.
Located in the Ararat-Ballyrogan area of western Victoria, the farm is being offered for sale at $6750 per acre - or just over $5 million.
It is close to the Grampians, Mt Buangor and Langi Ghiran State Park plus also the lakes at Green Hill, Burrumbeet and Learmonth.
The general lease payments for hosting a wind turbine on your property is between $4000-$8000 annually although it depends on the deal struck and the turbine's megawatt capacity.
Pacific Hydro operates the adjacent Challicum Hills Wind Farm which was Australia's biggest at 52.5 megawatts when built in 2003.
Stewarts is said to be attractive gently undulating to elevated rolling country.
It comprises productive, well balanced and versatile predominately arable soils with a good fertiliser history and perennial pastures.
The farm across three titles has areas of mature native trees, plus some established gum and pine plantations.
The property has access to ample water from nine dams across its nine paddocks.
The farm also boasts a well-appointed three-bedroom brick-veneer house with views of the district.
The home has an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, formal lounge, bathroom and double garage.
It also has abundant rainwater tank supply and a nearby lockup shed (45' x 25' concrete floor).
Agents from Charles Stewart Real Estate say the two wind turbines provide "an attractive income".
The agents also say the East Grampians Rural water pipeline is soon to be established near the property boundary.
"A rare opportunity to secure a quality holding of attraction, aesthetics, potential and location," agents say.
For more information contact Michael Stewart on 0418 520467 or William Lord on 0434 239772.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
