The Pankhurst family say their labor of love to restore The Cheese Factory on Hindmarsh Island is now done.
They say the unique stone home is now ready for a new occupant, listing the property for sale at $1.5 million.
This island home is seven kilometres from the Hindmarsh bridge and and just 6km from the River Murray mouth.
Built in 1900, the once-working cheese factory was reborn after many years of work from Sharon and Graham Pankhurst.
The property is being taken to market by Lucas Bradley of Elders Real Estate Goolwa.
The restored country residence on six hectares is being pitched as the ultimate lifestyle retreat.
The property has views of the Coorong National Park and includes olive groves and native rewilded areas.
The restored home has new industrial features, polished timber floors, exposed stone walls and whitewashed timber ceilings.
The split-level open kitchen/dine/family area has cathedral ceilings with the original cheese churner attached to the wall.
The well appointed country style kitchen has been modernised with stone and timber benches, dishwasher, Belling oven and gas cooktop, built-in buffet and the original sliding door.
Downstairs offers two bedrooms and the rear addition provides an entrance where you can sit, relax and enjoy the countryside vista.
Upstairs is the spacious master suite with ensuite bathroom.
The rear stone terrace provides the perfect place to entertain and enjoy long lazy lunches with the lawns and old gum trees as your backdrop.
There is a studio, a double garage, storage and off-street guest parking.
Rainwater and mains power services the property while an indirect mains water meter is also connected.
A river water licence will also transfer with the property; however, this has not been used for many years.
For more information contact Lucas Bradley on 0438 404492.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
