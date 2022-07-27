Farm Online
Home/Property

Family's years of restoration have transformed old cheese factory into an exciting new home

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNIQUE OFFERING: The restored cheese factory on Hindmarsh Island is a unique lifestyle offering. Pictures: Elders Rural.

The Pankhurst family say their labor of love to restore The Cheese Factory on Hindmarsh Island is now done.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.