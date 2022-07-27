Farm Online
Home/Property

Three offbeat property sales find their mark with new owners starting rural adventures

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 27 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING, GOING, GONE: Three quirky properties have all found new owners - that entire historic town at Sandleton (inset right), the old courthouse at Lillimur (inset left) on the SA/Vic border plus the surf shack on the Eyre Peninsula (background).

Those who might have considered buying an entire an historic town in South Australia are too late.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.