Those who might have considered buying an entire an historic town in South Australia are too late.
Many thought $350,000 was a bargain to own two historic churches, a school, post office, shops, workshops, a cottage and more.
Well, someone agreed, it's already sold.
Or perhaps you had an eye on that surf shack way out on the Eyre Peninsula, to wake up each morning to the world famous Yanerbie Bombie near Streaky Bay.
This lifestyle block on its treeless eight hectares doesn't look like much for $550,000 but if you are into surfing, this was a dream.
At least one buyer agreed, it's already under offer too.
Or maybe your renovation juices were flowing over that historic country court house at Lillimur which was the owner was basically giving away for around $40,000 so someone could save it.
Just a stone's throw from the SA/Victorian farmer near Kaniva, it was almost case closed for the 1887 wooden relic - but after a wave of interest, it has a new champion too.
These are just some of the recent quirky sales where the hammer has fallen.
First up there was the story of Sandleton, a town built on the flat country to the east of the Mount Lofty Ranges.
The town was once so vibrant a second church was built there to cater for the growing population but today it just a location on a map.
Sandleton had a brief fling as a tourist-orientated Pioneer Village in 1995 but agents for CE Property Group were struggling to attract much interest in the isolated place.
Now contracts have been signed and it is proceeding to settlement so locals will have to keep watch and see what becomes of it.
Some wags on Facebook suggested it might attract a religious cult, we'll have to wait and see.
It is also too early in the sale process for many details on the prospective new owner for the surf house.
The block was just 500 metres to the water's edge and the unspoiled right-hander Yanerbie Bombie which is formed by an offshore reef.
Perhaps a big wave rider took a fancy to it?
The vendor is still keeping quiet on how much money changed hands for the Lillimur courthouse/post office but it was for genuine sale at $39,000.
The passage of time has taken their toll on both the town, and this once local landmark.
There was a lot of social media attention on this one but many people believed it was beyond saving.
Time will also tell but many are hoping a renovator with deep pockets is a history buff as well.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
