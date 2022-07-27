Farm Online
Wine export sales down 20pc, but non-China markets grow in 2021-22

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 27 2022
China puts wine exports in the red, but other buyers drink more

China's freeze on Australian wine purchases continues to severely chill our national export performance, but sales to other parts of the world grew in value by five per cent last financial year.

