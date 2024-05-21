Farm Online
Govt looks to community in search of new carbon credit methods

Updated May 21 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
The new process will see carbon credit methods developed beyond the halls of government.
The federal government is now seeking proposals for new Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) Scheme methods as part of a new proponent-led process.

