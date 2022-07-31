Undeclared meat has been found at Darwin's airport on a passenger arriving from Indonesia.
The meat was detected by Zinta, a biosecurity detector-trained dog.
The dog responded to a passenger's backpack and after further inspection it was found they were carrying a variety of risk items including two egg and beef sausage McMuffins from McDonalds in Bali and a ham croissant.
The seized meat products will be tested for foot and mouth disease (FMD) before they are destroyed.
Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said the dog sniffed out the significant biosecurity breach last week and the returning passenger was issued with a $2664 infringement notice.
"This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught," Mr Watt said.
"Australia is FMD-free, and we want it to stay that way.
"Biosecurity is no joke-it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy. Passengers who choose to travel need to make sure they are fulfilling the conditions to enter Australia, by following all biosecurity measures."
The passenger was issued a 12-unit infringement notice for failing to declare potential high biosecurity risk items and providing a false and misleading document.
Last month the federal government announced a $14 million biosecurity package.
The government has also rolled out biosecurity dogs at Darwin and Cairns airports, sanitation foot mats at all international airports, along with support on the ground for Indonesia and neighbouring countries.
