Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Skyrocketing input costs eat into dairy margins, despite record milk prices: ADF president

By Rick Gladigau, President, Australian Dairy Farmers
August 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRAIN PRICE INCREASE: Currently, one of the biggest costs is grain, with wheat prices jumping 25 per cent in recent weeks.

While high opening milk prices are critical for the viability of the Australian dairy sector, increasingly volatile global markets are taking effect with rising cost pressures through the supply chain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.