Australian dairy sector experiencing a chronic shortage of labour

May 19 2022 - 8:00am
ADF president Rick Gladigau has described dairy's labour shortage situation as "desperate".

Politicians are again being reminded that labour shortages must stay high on the agenda post this weekend's federal election.

