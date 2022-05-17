In Australia, above-average rain during spring affected milk yields, while hot and dry weather in January 2022 further weighed on production. A similar scenario has played out in New Zealand, where challenging weather conditions have seen milk production fall for six months in a row. In the US and the EU national dairy herds have declined as rising input costs pressure farm margins. Given these constraints and the timeframes required to reverse them, it appears milk flows are unlikely to pick up anytime soon.