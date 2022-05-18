Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Panelists discuss community engagement at Gardiner Foundation's Dairy Leaders Luncheon

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 18 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardiner Foundation board member Conny Lenneberg spoke at the Dairy Leaders Luncheon in March.

Community engagement was the focus of discussion among three expert panelists at Gardiner Foundation's Dairy Leaders Luncheon in March.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.