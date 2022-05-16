Bandit the "enormous" Holstein steer can be spotted a kilometre away from the road bordering Sari William's West Creek property.
The South Gippsland farmer reckons she might have Victoria's largest steer.
The eight-year-old was destined for the bobby calf market several years ago when Ms Williams offered to take the steer on board, eventually leading him to his "forever home".
Now, the large steer which weighs more than one tonne is a permanent fixture on the lush rolling paddocks of the Gippsland property, near Dalyston.
"The last time the vet visited, he estimated Bandit weighed anywhere from 1200-1500 kilos," Ms Williams said.
"He has caused a few dramas, like getting stuck in the cattle crush, but I wouldn't part with him for $1000.
"He's an enormous boy."
Compared to previous years, 2022 has been a relatively dry start for graziers in South Gippsland with only about 160 millimetres recorded since the start of the year.
Ms Williams, who works as a dairy hand, said navigating the wettest parts of her property often proved to be quite challenging.
"It does get very wet here in South Gippsland so we try to strip graze him so he stays in the drier area because he can sink down quite a lot," she said.
"He loves people but he's more hesitant of children because he doesn't see a lot of kids.
"But if you have food or a brush, he'll be there."
Ms Williams said Bandit's docile temperament meant he fits in well with the other animals on her property.
"We attempted to get his feet trimmed but we only got one foot done in the end because he got stuck in the crush, but he's very healthy," she said.
"He gets on very well with Macey who is a Jersey/Holstein-cross cow which came about three months after he did so they've been together a very long time.
"I love all animals and I would do anything for them because they can't help themselves, people can."
Elders dairy manager and auctioneer for Gippsland, Michael Robertson, said it was unusual to see a grown steer of this size.
"People don't usually keep them long enough to get that big," he said.
"He would be one of the biggest I've seen for sure and probably weighs more than 1200kg, if not more.
"Once they get north of 950-100kg, there's not much you can do with them because of their size so he's well and truly a stay-at-home pet."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
