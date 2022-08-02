Rising interest rates have caught up to some but not all regional housing markets across Australia.
Along with the capital cities, some regional markets have come off the boil although some regions remain in record country.
Advertisement
Property experts say housing affordability will continue to decline as mortgage repayments become more expensive with the further rise in interest rates announced today.
The Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates for the fourth month in a row, increasing the cash rate by 0.5 percentage points.
Those property experts predict price falls will broaden throughout the regions and then accelerate further into 2023.
Some are forecasting prices to fall by between -2 per cent and -5pc by the end of this year and by a further -7pc to -10pc by the end of next year.
But remember these falls are coming from a very high base and agents still complain of their low inventory of regional houses for sale.
For instance, in South Australia the regional property market has continued its upward trajectory by again extending its record breaking median price streak.
Real Estate Institute of South Australia interim CEO Cain Cooke said the results of the Valuer-General's price data for the 2022 June quarter were extraordinary given the ongoing COVID tribulations and interest rate rises.
Regional South Australia posted a 4.22pc median house price increase from the previous quarter and a hefty 20.98pc rise from the same quarter last year.
The regional median price now sits at a record of $338,750 in that state.
According to CoreLogic, the combined regionals index has recorded its first monthly decline (-0.8pc) since August 2020.
Dwelling values were down across regional New South Wales (-1.1pc), regional Victoria (-0.7pc), regional Queensland (-0.7pc) and regional Tasmania (-0.6pc), while regional SA (1.1pc) and regional WA (0.1pc) is bucking the trend.
CoreLogic says overall, regional markets are still outperforming their capital city counterparts.
Dwelling values across CoreLogic's combined regionals index were up 41.1pc from the pandemic trough to the June peak.
National dwelling values surged 28.6pc through the pandemic growth phase, values are now -2pc below April's peak led by Sydney and Melbourne.
Brisbane also edged into negative growth territory for the first time since August 2020 while Canberra and Hobart were also down over the month.
Advertisement
Perth, Adelaide and Darwin remained in positive growth through July.
The value of new loan commitments for housing fell 4.4pc in June 2022 (seasonally adjusted) but remained at a historically elevated level of $31 billion, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
But even with the June falls, the value of new owner-occupier loan commitments remained 50pc higher than the pre-pandemic level in February 2020.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said housing market conditions are likely to worsen as interest rates surge higher through the remainder of the year.
"The rate of growth in housing values was slowing well before interest rates started to rise, however, it's abundantly clear markets have weakened quite sharply since the first rate rise on May 5," he said.
Advertisement
Mr Lawless said the stronger growth in regional markets reflected a significant demographic shift towards commutable regional markets "which is likely to have some permanency as more workers take advantage of formalised hybrid employment arrangements".
Most of the major regional centres adjacent to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane (including Geelong, Ballarat, Illawarra, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast) recorded a decline in home values over the three months to July, marking the end of nearly two years of significant capital gains.
Rents also continued to trend higher through July, rising 0.9pc nationally over the month to be 2.8pc higher over the rolling quarter and 9.8pc higher over the past year.
"When interest rates start to stabilise, or potentially reduce next year, this could be the cue for housing values to find a floor," Mr Lawless said.
"Similar to the trajectory of the upswing, this downswing phase could be a short but sharp one, depending on how high and fast interest rate settings go."
And back to those startling numbers from South Australia, towns which have seen the largest growth over the past year were Renmark, Mount Gambier and Naracoorte.
Advertisement
Top selling towns in terms of recorded sales over the June quarter were Mount Gambier, Murray Bridge and Victor Harbor.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.