EFFORTS to establish a new, democratically-elected body to represent grassfed cattle producers continue to be plagued by bickering among key players.
The election of board members for the new Cattle Australia - touted as being the 'truly inclusive, demographic and influential' peak industry body producers need - has been set for November 2022.
Advertisement
However, the fact the process is now being overseen by the current peak body Cattle Council of Australia - with the restructure committee initially set up to drive change now disbanded - has irked many long-time critics of current representation.
The accusation is the new organisation is shaping up to be little more than a 'shuffling of the deck chairs'.
Disillusioned members of the restructure committee have now spoken out, saying it was never agreed that Cattle Council should take over managing the transition and that the draft Cattle Australia constitution still has many errors that need correcting.
Queensland producers Paul Wright, Woongarra at Taroom, Cameron McIntyre, McIntyre Cattle Company and Mick Hewitt, Northern Pastoral Group Representative, said the restructure committee should not have been wound up.
As members of that committee, they have also revealed funds were contributed by 'cattle industry participants' to build on the $500,000 federal government grant provided for the industry to put in place a reformed peak industry council.
It is believed these funds came from prominent Queensland pastoral operations and there is now a request in place for at least some of the money to be returned.
The unhappy members of the restructure committee have publicly demanded 'a detailed report of all expenses and outstanding balances' of the government grant.
All grassfed cattle producers have been invited to a meeting at the Royal Queensland Show in Brisbane on Thursday, which will discuss the situation around industry restructure.
Members of Cattle Producers Australia, one of the advocacy groups represented on the restructure committee, will outline their concerns.
The meeting, to be held at 10am at the Royal International Convention Centre, will also cover foot and mouth and lumpy skin disease.
Meanwhile, Cattle Council's Geoff Pearson says it is an exciting time for the industry now that the new body is in the implementation phase.
"A new peak body offering inclusion, producer representation and strong advocacy is within reach," he said.
"The governance structure and draft constitution put Cattle Australia on track to launch this year. To prepare for November's democratic elections, all grassfed cattle levy payers can now sign up and register to vote as Cattle Australia members.
"I encourage all eligible producers to sign up to have their say on the future of the grass-fed sector."
Eligible producers can become a member of Cattle Australia at www.cattleaustralia.com.au/voting-eligibility-and-membership.
Producers with current CCA memberships will be transferred to Cattle Australia and are automatically eligible to vote.
Advertisement
Registered producers can both nominate candidates and vote in the board elections.
Cattle Council president Lloyd Hick said a strong membership base was critical for Cattle Australia to deliver on its vision of a strong and secure grassfed cattle industry.
"With challenges such as foot and mouth disease on our doorstep, it's vital we are united," he said.
"Cattle Australia will bring us together to tackle challenges and take advantage of opportunities."
ALSO IN BEEF: Live cattle trade hangs in the balance
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.