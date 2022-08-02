Farm Online
Ukraine grain ship hits the water but shelling of ports continues

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:29am
SOLDIERING ON: Ukrainian farmers have been busy harvesting crops in recent weeks, in spite of the war with Russia, but finding a home for the grain will not be easy caution Ukrainian officials. Photo: Shutterstock.

A SHIPMENT of corn, destined for Lebanon, has made history by being the first load to be sent out by Ukraine under the conditions of treaty between Ukraine and Russia to allow Ukraine to export grain.

Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

