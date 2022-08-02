Farm Online
Freedom of information reveals Murray Watt warned by Agriculture Department about biosecurity, climate change

Updated August 3 2022 - 1:59am, first published August 2 2022 - 10:00pm
WARNED: Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has been told to prioritise biosecurity and climate change by his department. Photo: Jamieson Murphy

THE new Agriculture Minister has been warned by his department climate change and biosecurity will be his biggest challenges, freedom of information documents have revealed.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

