THE new Agriculture Minister has been warned by his department climate change and biosecurity will be his biggest challenges, freedom of information documents have revealed.
The ministerial briefing document, which was requested under FOI by Australian Community Media, was prepared by the then-Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment for the incoming minister Murray Watt.
Although large sections of the document were redacted, the briefing revealed which portfolio issues were considered critical.
The department warned Australia was "facing a testing time and new biosecurity age", and was vulnerable to risks from the north.
"The scale and number of concurrent biosecurity incidents and emerging threats translates to a challenging outlook," the document stated.
"The detection of foot and mouth disease in Indonesia, following lumpy skin disease, has suddenly increased and changed the dynamic of the imminent risk we face.
"Supply chain disruption is driving more complex trade pathways, with pests hitchhiking on previously low risk consumer goods. A volatile climate and an ecosystem that is brittle from disasters is aiding the emergence and spread of disease and pests."
Although public knowledge of biosecurity had increased due to the pandemic, the community was "becoming fatigued". Because Australia's access to international markets relied on its reputation of being free of many significant pests and diseases, one incident could close multi-billion export markets, the department warned.
Climate change "is affecting all aspects of the portfolio", including posing both direct and indirect threats to the biosecurity outlook, and was already influencing the emergence and spread of pests and diseases.
"There is already evidence that climate change is driving rapid changes in risk," the document stated.
"Projected conditions will be favourable to many pests and diseases, for example avian influenza and vector-borne diseases such as Japanese encephalitis.... [and] the spread of the brown marmorated stink bug increased from two to over 30 countries in three years."
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said his government was taking biosecurity threats very seriously.
"It was clear that the previous government knew about the increased biosecurity risks and did nothing about it, either overseas or at our border," Mr Watt said.
"In contrast, we have implemented the strongest biosecurity response to an overseas outbreak in Australian history."
The brief also warned climate change would put pressure on farm performance and water resources, making adaptation a priority.
"After years of dithering and delay from the Coalition, it is vital now that government's ambition catches up with the agricultural industry and sets a collaborative course to achieve real action on climate change," Mr Watt said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
