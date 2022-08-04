Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Zimmatic Trailblazer Irrigation Awards nominations close soon

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
August 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judges announced for sustainable irrigation awards

The 2022 Zimmatic Trailblazer Sustainable Irrigation Awards will celebrate and recognise farmers who are demonstrating excellence in water management and irrigation practices.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.