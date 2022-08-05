There's only 37 hectares of it but still this neat farm on the Adelaide Hills has sold for about $1 million.
Owned by the same family for almost a century on the north west slopes of Mount Torrens in the Mount Lofty Ranges, land here doesn't change hands very often.
It is just four kilometres from the township but more importantly for buyers the little farm of 91 acres is less than an hour's drive from Adelaide.
There's a lot of history, not just with the farm, but the town's main street is a state heritage area.
It was originally settled in the 1830s and the town founded in 1853 as a stopover on the bullock route from Adelaide to the River Murray.
Agents from Stewart James Real Estate say the farm sold earlier this month in a $970,000 to $1,130,000 price range.
The farm offers productive hills grazing with good fences, a three-stand shearing shed plus bore and mains water.
The three-bedroom brick home was built in 1957.
It has 2.7 metre high ceilings, an updated bathroom and slow combustion heater with slate floors.
There is a separate lounge with open fire place and wide verandahs on three sides to take in the views.
Over the years the family has built a large amount of farm shedding including a hay shed and workshop.
The farm is fenced into four main paddocks and is currently running sheep but would also suit cattle or horses.
It has two dams, one is spring fed.
The old farmhouse is currently tenanted until early next year.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
