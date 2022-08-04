Farm Online
Ag education plea from ACC's Anthony Lee at Ekka RPC breakfast

Shan Goodwin
Updated August 4 2022 - 3:25am, first published 3:03am
CALL OUT: Anthony Lee, director and chief executive of big cattle and beef operation Australian Country Choice, was the guest speaker at the Rural Press Club Ekka breakfast at the RNA grounds in Brisbane this morning.

A CALL to arms to build 'whole-of-life' agriculture teaching into Australian education institutions was issued by the head of one of the world's largest family-owned beef supply chains at a prestigious Royal Queensland Show event this morning.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

