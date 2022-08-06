The well known Howell family has put one farm up for sale and another for lease on the lower EP.
Both are in Douglas Well Road, Kapinnie - about 34km from Cummins.
For sale is dependable cropping country at Calbroma on 797 hectares (1969 acres).
A three-year lease is offered for the neighbouring Almabrae (718ha, 1774ac).
Calbroma offers reliable cropping and grazing on good water in the drought-proof country the EP is famous for.
Tenders will close for Calbroma with Raine and Horne agent David Guidera on September 29.
That farm offers reliability on about 538 arable hectares.
It is currently farmed as 513ha of wheat and canola plus 25ha of permanent pasture - 10ha was sown to feed barley this year.
The balance of the farm comprises shelter belts, scrub, creeks with abundant bore water.
Agents say the farm is a "very picturesque well-maintained property" with soils being mainly red and brown loams over buckshot and clay.
The EP farms offers reliable 450mm annual rainfall, modern farming practices with best practice chemicals and fertiliser use.
The farm is fenced to 16 paddocks with water available to all paddocks.
The farm includes a three-bedroom timber framed home, two-stand shearing shed, large open front implement shed, a raised barn, five silos, two diesel fuel tanks and lots more shedding.
"Calbroma is a well recognised farming property in a tightly held area and represents an excellent opportunity to purchase a drought proof farm that is for genuine sale," selling agent Mr Guidera said.
The second farm from Calbroma Enterprises being offered for lease is neighbouring Almabrae.
It is being offered for a three-year lease by a tender process.
The farm offers 610ha arable cropping plus 30ha permanent pasture.
Expressions of interest close on the lease which would begin after this harvest from March 1 next year.
For more information contact David Guidera at Raine and Horne Cummins on 8676 3000 or 0427 762 566 or david@mga.com.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
