Agents are expecting a small farm in western Victoria will sell for up to $1.2 million.
Located in the Greens Creek area between Stawell and Marnoo, the 166 hectare (287 acre) grazing property is well laid out and has been pitched as an income producing lifestyle property.
Advertisement
The versatile undulating property is well fenced, well watered via surface dams and offers a lifestyle option or starter block.
The land sale includes an off-the-grid three-bedroom home which is powered by solar.
The timber kitchen connects with the large dining space with a wood heater.
MORE READING: Different approach taken for sale of this small farm.
The lounge room has views over the farm.
Outside there is a rear undercover deck area for entertaining, double carport, workshop/studio, three 5000 water tanks, garden and fruit trees.
The farm is divided into eight paddocks with some pasture improvement.
Other features include a machinery shed, cattle yards and good catchment dams.
For further information contact the Elders Rural agent Michael Fratin on 0409 184572.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.