Queensland's Pickersgill family has added another Northern Territory cattle station to their rapidly growing portfolio.
The family's Bunderra Cattle Company's latest buy is the Neutral Junction Station on the edge of the Barkly Tablelands south of Tennant Creek.
Neutral Junction includes 460,900 hectares (1,138,909 acres) which is reported to have sold for around $30 million.
Last year the Pickergill's bought Bandana north of Roma in Queensland and also bought the Murranji Station in the NT back in 2020.
The cattle company now owns 11 cattle properties across the NT and Queensland, where it is headquartered at Washpool.
Neutral Junction has historically been a prime cattle breeding property with year-round access to export and domestic cattle markets.
It also irrigates from pivots for its large hay producing operations where they can get five cuts a year.
The station is about 300km north of Alice Springs and 150km south of Tennant Creek.
As part of the sale was 7000 cattle in a mixed herd of Droughtmaster-cross, Ultra Blacks and Santa Gertrudis.
About 120ha of Reclaimer Rhodes grass has been grown under the two pivots for hay and the station has secured rights to 1654ML of bore water.
A decision from the NT government is pending on an application for an extra 6415ML of irrigation entitlement.
The station has 14 working outstation yards and 12 trap yards.
It includes 25 equipped stock bores, 20 water tanks, 10 turkey nests and five dams.
The station's central homestead complex has a substantial machinery shed suitable for trucks as well there are five homesteads plus additional singles quarters, cattle yards, stables and hay shed.
Extra income is generated from a general store.
The property was sold after an international expressions of interest campaign by Nutrien Harcourts Katherine.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
